All Time Low confirm UK tour

All Time Low have confirmed a full UK tour in addition to the Glasgow show announced last week.

The band return in February for a total of five dates in support of last year’s album Future Hearts.

Frontman Alex Gaskarth says: “Playing the arena circuit earlier this year with You Me At Six showed us that rock’s still got a place at the table when it comes to putting on massive shows.

“We feel like it’s our time to step up and prove to ourselves and the world that since Future Hearts, All Time Low is an arena band. We can’t wait to bring a ton of the new music to a show on this scale.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 9am on September 4 (Friday) via Ticketmaster.co.uk and GigsAndTours.com.

Feb 10: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Feb 11: London O2 Arena Feb 12: Manchester Arena Feb 13: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena Feb 15: Glasgow SSE Arena