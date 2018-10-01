All That Remains return with new album Victim Of The New Disease

All That Remains have announced that they’ll release their new studio album next month.

The follow-up to 2017’s Madness is titled Victim Of The New Disease and is set to arrive on November 9 via Fearless Records

Speaking about their ninth studio album, frontman Philip Labonte says: “We decided to throw a curveball… and do the heaviest record since For We Are Many in 2010!

“It was the perfect way to follow-up Madness, where we did some different styles and songs and even covered a country song. People might have expected something more experimental, but throwing curveballs is what we do.”

To mark the album announcement, All That Remains have shared a lyric video for their brand new track Fuck Love which can be seen below.

The album will also feature guest vocals from Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop on the track Just Tell Me Something.

The US outfit will join Sevendust this December for a UK and European tour. Those dates will get under way at Southampton’s Engine Rooms on the 1st and wrap up at Melkweg, Amsterdam on the 19th of the month.

Find further details below.

All That Remains - Victim Of The New Disease

1. Fuck Love

2. Everything’s Wrong

3. Blood I Spill

4 Wasteland

5. Alone In The Darkness

6. Misery In Me

7. Broken

8. Just Tell Me Something Ft. Danny Worsnop

9. I Meant What I Said

10. Victim Of The New Disease

All That Remains 2018 UK & European tour with Sevendust

Dec 01: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Dec 02: London Electric Brixton, UK

Dec 04: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Dec 05: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 06: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Dec 07: Bristol Swx, UK

Dec 09: Paris Glazart, France

Dec 10: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Dec 11: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Dec 12: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Dec 14: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Dec 15: Vienna Flex, Austria

Dec 17: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Dec 18: Aarau Kiff Switzerland

Dec 19: Amsterdam Melweg, Netherlands