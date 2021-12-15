All-star sci-fi video launched for George Harrison's classic My Sweet Lord

As the the Uber Deluxe Edition of the George Harrison's All Things Must Pass 50th Anniversary box set receives a Grammy nomination, a new video has been launched for its most famous song, My Sweet Lord.

The video, which is kinda Men In Black meets X-Files meets something else that isn't really science fiction at all, was directed by Lance Bangs and features a cast of celebrities including two of Harrison's former bandmates, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and Traveling Wilburys and ELO man Jeff Lynne.

Also starring in the clip are musicians Joe Walsh, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Reggie Watts, actors Peter Hammill, Darren Criss, Jon Hamm and Rosanna Arquette, comedians Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Patton Oswalt, and others including film director Taika Waititi and visual artist Shepard Fairey. The video also features Harrison’s wife Olivia Harrison and their son Dhani Harrison.

"Making this was one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life,” says Bangs. “The approach was to represent the song visually while these agents and inspectors kept missing the metaphysical wonder around them. Images are choreographed to the sounds of vocal melodies, guitar strums, drum patterns, chord changes.

"George threaded a sense of humour through all of his videos, so we kept that spirit and filled the cast with friends and admirers of his music, many coming from the current comedy landscape. I tracked down vintage prime lenses from some of the films George's HandMade Films had produced, and I hope that viewers can feel a sense of wonder and searching while they watch it, and that the song continues to add to all of our lives."

The 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison's All Things Must Pass is out now.