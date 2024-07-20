All Genesis studio albums to be reissued on heavyweight vinyl

Prog legends Genesis are to have all their studio albums reissued on heavyweight vinyl through Rhino Records this summer.

In a short statement on their social media pages the band declared, "The Genesis catalogue of 14 studio albums from Trespass through to Calling All Stations, will be re-issued worldwide this summer." You can watch a video trailer for the releases below.

The move comes in the wake of the sale of the publishing and recorded music of Genesis and well as the catalogues of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford, from Universal Records to Concord Music for a deal reported to be in the region of $300 million back in 2022.

The albums are being released in three batches with Foxtrot, The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway, Duke and Abacab being reissued on August 23, Nursery Cryme, Selling England By The Pound, Wind & Wuthering, We Can't Dance and Calling All Stations on September 6 and with Trespass, A Trick Of The Tail, ...And Then There Were Three and Invisible Touch all landing on September 27.

The Lamb..., We Can't Dance and Calling All Stations are two-disc releases and the others single disc, all with the original label prints.

Pre-order here.

Genesis studio albums from 1970-97 will be pressed on 180g vinyl and reissued worldwide this summer. - YouTube Watch On