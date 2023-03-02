Alien-looking speaker and robot charging companion are simply out of this world

Audio firm GravaStar are known for their range of quirky sci-fi-inspired audio devices such as the Mars Pro Bluetooth speaker (opens in new tab) and the cyberpunk stylings of the Sirius P5 earbuds (opens in new tab) - but two new arrivals from the company have send us into hyperdrive.

First up is the eye-catching Supernova Bluetooth speaker which is like something you’d find scuttling around the polished floors of the Death Star. The lantern-like, tripod device can pump out 90db of synthwave sound, is portable and features three light modes across eight colours - and includes a camping mode which offers a “luminous visual experience” by mimicking the flicker of a campfire.

Its Bluetooth functionality spans 20 metres and is light enough to take with you on your travels.

GravaStar founder and designer Yong Huang says: “GravaStar wants to bring an explosive sound experience to every aspect of life. Supernova is built to be taken anywhere: the office, home or even camping. It lights a path forward while bringing the soundtrack to any adventure.”

To keep the Supernova company, GravaStar have also introduced Alpha65, a fast charging unit which boasts 2 USB-C ports and one USB-A port so you can charge three devices simultaneously. What we like best, though, it it looks a bit like Jumping Flash from back in the PlayStation 1 days… and its face lights up in ice-blue.

Huang adds: “GravaStar strives to take products that are traditionally ‘boring’ and transform them into nostalgic, collectible items that also incorporate the latest technology available. Alpha65 safely and quickly powers devices while doubling as a mini mecha robot.”

Both the Supernova Bluetooth speaker and Alpha65 are now available for pre-order from the GravaStar website (opens in new tab), with shipping from April 10.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: GravaStar) (Image credit: GravaStar)

