Alien Ant Farm confirm Euro tour

Alien Ant Farm will tour the UK and Europe in January, with support from Inme and Dirty Youth.

The Californians will play debut album Anthology in full at each show, to mark the 15th anniversary of its release.

Frontman Dryden Mitchell says: “It’s going to be extra-special – we’ve waited 15 years to do this and we will not disappoint.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on October 2 (Friday) via Live Nation.

Jan 05: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Jan 06: Birmingham Rainbow Warehouse, UK

Jan 07: Glasgow Garage, UK

Jan 08: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Jan 09: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

Jan 10: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Jan 12: York Duchess, UK

Jan 13: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Jan 14: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 15: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Jan 16: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Jan 17: Cambridge Junction, UK

Jan 19: Exeter Lemon Grove, UK

Jan 20: Bournemouth Old Firestation, UK

Jan 21: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jan 22: Amsterdam Q Factory, Netherlands

Jan 23: Stuttgart Wizemann, Germany

Jan 24: Hannover, Muzikzentrum, Germany

Jan 26: Stockholm Fryshuset Klubben, Sweden

Jan 27: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Jan 28: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark