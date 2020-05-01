Alice Cooper wants you to star in his new video

Alice Cooper is giving fans the chance to appear in his new video.

He’s planning on releasing the new track Don’t Give Up on May 15 – and Cooper wants fans to share either a photo or a video of them holding a sign featuring a word from the song lyrics. Alice will then hand-pick his favourites for inclusion in the final video.

For more information and to download the lyrics, visit Cooper’s website. Entries must be submitted by Monday, May 4, to be considered.

In March, Cooper reported that he was using the gap in his touring schedule to continue work on his new album – the follow-up to 2017’s Paranormal.

He told Rolling Stone: “While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I’m going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done.

“At least now I won’t be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don’t like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energising.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Earlier this year, Cooper played at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium. He performed a four-song set featuring Department Of Youth, I’m Eighteen, Poison and School’s Out.

