Alice Cooper’s new studio album nears completion

Alice Cooper says he’ll use the gap his touring schedule to continue work on his new studio album.

Cooper was forced to shelve his North American tour, which was set to start at the end of March, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the silver lining is that he’ll now use the time to put the finishing touches on the follow-up to 2017’s Paranormal.

He tells Rolling Stone: “While our management is working to reschedule the postponed shows, I’m going to finish work on my next album, which is nearly done.

“At least now I won’t be squeezing in vocal recording sessions on days off, between shows. I don’t like a lot of time off, as anyone who sees my schedule already knows, but a little extra time at home can be re-energising.”

As for the current global situation, Cooper says: “We’re all in this together. Whether you’re entertainer or fan, rich or poor, male or female, old or young. And we’ll get through this together. And when we do, we’ll be back on the road, doing what we love to do.”

While a list of rescheduled dates has still to be announced, Cooper previously said they were looking at autumn this year to book the shows.

Last month, Cooper played at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium. He performed a four-song set featuring Department Of Youth, I’m Eighteen, Poison and School’s Out.

The Fire Fight Australia show raised funds for national bushfire relief efforts, as the country reels from devastating fires that have swept across large parts of Australia since September last year.