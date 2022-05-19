Alexisonfire release the dazzling Sans Soleil from upcoming album Otherness

Alexisonfire have returned with a dazzlingly atmospheric new single Sans Soleil, lifted from upcoming album Otherness, which is due out on June 24 via Dine Alone Records.

It's the third single to emerge from the new album, the Canadian post-hardcore mavericks having previously shared singles Reverse The Curse and Sweet Dreams Of Otherness.

Sans Soleil features stunning, soaring vocals courtesy of Dallas Green and heartfelt lyrics penned by Wade MacNeil.

Of the new track, frontman George Pettit explains, “Wade came in with the lyrics for this song around the same time he had been working on the Dooms Children record [Wade MacNeil's solo project] and I feel like it shows.

"The Dooms Children album touched on a lot of things extremely personal to Wade and this song is definitely in that vein.

"This song is about hanging onto hope during the heaviest times. Healing and letting go. Dreaming of a future where all this hurt is behind you."

Otherness will mark Alexisonfire's first full album in 13 years. In a joint mission statement about the release, the band says, "A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed.

"We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers.

Guitarist MacNeil adds, "The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful.

"We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Alexisonfire have recently announced that they will be headlining this year's Slam Dunk festival on June 3 in Temple Newsam, Leeds (North) and on June 4 in Hatfield Park, Hatfield (South). Joining the band at the festival will be emo icons The Used, newcomers Hot Milk and pop punk rising-stars Meet Me @ The Altar.

Listen to Sans Soleil below and pre-order Otherness now.

(Image credit: Alexisonfire)

Otherness tracklist:

01. Committed To The Con

02. Sweet Dreams Of Otherness

03. Sans Soleil

04. Conditional Love

05. Blue Spade

06. Dark Night Of The Soul

07. Mistaken Information

08. Survivor's Guilt

09. Reverse The Curse

10. World Stops Turning