Alexisonfire unleash Reverse The Curse, single two from new album Otherness

Alexisonfire have dropped the abrasive new single, Reverse The Curse, lifted from their forthcoming album Otherness.

Reverse The Curse is the second track to be released from the new record, which is due out on June 24 via Dine Alone Records. Sweet Dreams Of Otherness, the first single, was released last month.

Vocalist George Pettit says, "Some riffs stick around for a while until they make sense. Reverse The Curse has existed in one form or another since Crisis.

"There was even a version that we used as the original Young Cardinals but that one wasn’t meant to be. It found its way to creation during our Covid rehearsals and I’m glad it’s finally coming to light."

Otherness will mark the Canadian post-hardcore band's first full album in 13 years. In a joint mission statement about the release, the band says, "A continuous thread through the fabric of Alexisonfire is the state of otherness. Otherness drew us all to spaces where a band like this could be formed.

"We attract the type of individuals that have all felt the sensation of being strange or unique. Perceived or otherwise, otherness has followed us through childhood, adolescence, and into our adult lives. It drives our tastes and proclivities. It bonds us with ourselves and others. And make no mistake, even at our most domestic and mundane moments, we are true outliers.

Guitarist Wade MacNeil adds, "The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful.

"We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Listen to Reverse The Curse below and pre-order Otherness now.