Slam Dunk Festival announce Alexisonfire and Rancid as first headliners for 2022

Slam Dunk Festival have announced the first acts for next year's event, and set to headline are post-hardcore titans Alexisonfire and punk rockers Rancid.

The UK festival is scheduled to take place on June 3, 2022 in Temple Newsam, Leeds (North) and June 4 in Hatfield Park, Hatfield (South), moving from its original annual date of the May Bank Holiday weekend to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend which starts on June 2.

Joining the headliners at the festival will be emo icons The Used, newcomers Hot Milk and Meet Me @ The Altar.

Already confirmed to play Slam Dunk 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, was both The Wonder Years and Motion City Soundtrack, who will now also be performing at the festival in 2022.

Super Early Bird tickets will be available on September 24 at 9am until September 30. There is also a limited number of VIP tickets available, which will go on sale on September 24 at 9am. Standard Early Bird tickets will go on sale October 1 at 9am until December 31, with general admission going live from January 1.

For more information or to purchase both opening party and festival tickets, visit the Slam Dunk Festival website.