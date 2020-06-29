Alex Henry Foster releases video for Lavender Sky

Canadian post rocker Alex Henry Foster has released a new video for Lavender Sky. The track is taken from Foster's debut solo album Windows In The Sky which was released in May through Hopeful Tragedy Records.

“Lavender Sky is my own personal way to describe the absolutely magnificent display of variations in the purple and pink sky I was blessed to witness every single evening while living in Tangier, Morocco, where Windows In The Sky was written and recorded.” explains Foster. “That sky was somehow reflecting an invitation to release my father by accepting his death and finally being able to mourn him, to make peace with whatever I have experienced in the past and admit to myself that no matter how complex of a lie I could believe, I’d never be able to move on with my life until I finally acknowledged the profound sadness I fed my existence and my loved ones with.

"That was the lyrical starting point of the song; acceptance. Therefore, the lyrics for Lavender Sky became a motion. From the trigger being pulled, a life that keeps on going faster and faster as the unknown measure of time we have keeps on going backward in what looks like an even faster pace, we embrace science, religion, power, control or whatever we may use to defy our fear of the unknown… The most resolute of all denials or the most sincere prayer prevails on nights for catching up on days and seasons to keep on turning against each other’s nature. But acceptance ain’t about being defeated, nor is truth something to be trusted.”

Prog previously aired Foster's epic 15-minute short film for his song The Hunter as well as hosting a live lockdown session from him in May. Foster drew rave reviews for his performances supporting Trail Of Dead on their February tour in the UK .

Order Windows In The Sky.