Alcest, Mono in co-headline Euro tour

Alcest and Mono will embark on a European co-headline tour this winter.

The run of shows will get underway in Dresden, Germany, on October 27, and wrap up in Brasov, Romania, on December 3.

Alcest’s last studio album was 2014’s Shelter, while Mono released Rays Of Darkness the same year. Both bands are expected to launch their latest albums in the coming months.

Last year Mono released a split recording with The Ocean which featured their track Death In Reverse. Guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto said it gave an indication of how their ninth album would sound.

He said: “The theme of this track is life and death and regeneration. Even when our bodies decay and decompose, our souls will prevail unchanged. Our bodies will act as seeds for the next generation, while our souls will journey together into our new eternal life.”

Tickets for the co-headline tour are on sale now.

Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour

Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany

Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland

Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia

Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy

Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy

Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy

Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France

Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Nov 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK

Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK

Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands

Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark

Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden

Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany

Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland

Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria

Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia

Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania