Alcest, Mono in co-headline Euro tour

Alcest and Mono will embark on a European co-headline tour this winter.
The run of shows will get underway in Dresden, Germany, on October 27, and wrap up in Brasov, Romania, on December 3.
Alcest’s last studio album was 2014’s Shelter, while Mono released Rays Of Darkness the same year. Both bands are expected to launch their latest albums in the coming months.
Last year Mono released a split recording with The Ocean which featured their track Death In Reverse. Guitarist Takaakira ‘Taka’ Goto said it gave an indication of how their ninth album would sound.
He said: “The theme of this track is life and death and regeneration. Even when our bodies decay and decompose, our souls will prevail unchanged. Our bodies will act as seeds for the next generation, while our souls will journey together into our new eternal life.”
Tickets for the co-headline tour are on sale now.
Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour
Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany
Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany
Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland
Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy
Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia
Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy
Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy
Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy
Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France
Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Nov 09: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK
Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK
Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK
Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK
Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK
Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium
Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands
Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany
Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark
Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden
Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany
Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland
Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland
Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria
Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia
Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania