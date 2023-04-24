Alcest announce second album Ecailles de Lune 10th anniversary European tour

Atmospheric French duo Alcest have announced they will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their second album, 2010's Ecailles de Lune, with a European tour throughout September and October, including UK dates in Manchester, Bristol and Brighton.

The band have been forced to postpone the tour several times, the actual anniversary landing in the middle of the Covid pandemic. The band will be supported by The Devi's Trade on all dates. You can see the full list of dates below.

"After the success of our Bataclan show in Paris for the anniversary of Ecailles de Lune we decided to make it a proper tour all over Europe," says band leader Neige. "We can’t wait to play this album for you in its entirety plus selected tracks from all our other albums!

"We are really excited to announce this anniversary Ecailles de Lune tour in Europe along with The Devil’s Trade. We can’t wait to play for you the songs of this album, which is very special to us, as well as others from the rest of our discography."

Alcest have also released a short video in which Neige gives fans a deeper insight into the band's thoughts and motivations, which you can watch below.

Alcest Écailles De Lune - 10th Anniversary Tour

Sep 29: FRA Metz La Bam

Sep 30: BEL Bruges Cactus Club

Oct 1: GER Hamburg Knust

Oct 3: DEN Copenhagen Lille Vega

Oct 4: NOR Oslo Parkteatret

Oct 5: SWE Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben

Oct 7: GER Dresden Reithalle

Oct 8: POL Poznan 2Progi

Oct 9: POL Wroclaw Stary Klasztor

Oct 10: GER Hannover Musikzentrum

Oct 11: GER Frankfurt Zoom

Oct 13: NED Nijmegen Soulcrusher

Oct 14: FRA Lille L’Aeronef

Oct 15: UK Manchester Academy 2

Oct 16: UK Bristol SWX

Oct 17: UK Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 19: FRA Vaureal Le Forum

Oct 20: FRA St Nazaire Le VIP

Oct 21: FRA Rouen Le 106

Oct 22: FRA Savigny-Le-Temple L’Empreinte

Get tickets.