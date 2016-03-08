Alarion issue Paul Glandorf studio clip

Alarion have released a teaser video for their debut album – showing Paul Glandorf laying down vocals.

Semistereo and A Day’s Work frontman Glandorf – who also performs with Arjen Lucassen’s live band – appears on the track A Life Less Ordinary.

Dutch group Alarion’s debut Waves Of Destruction is expected in June of this year.

The album also features vocals from Threshold frontman Damian Wilson. Rick Wakeman and Erik Laan also guest on the record.

Alarion is the solo project of Dutch guitarist Bas Willemsen. He says: “I love music, I love Alarion and I have happily and with all my heart put in my time, money and effort to create the album, to make it something truly special, record great guest musicians and get it out there and available to all of you.”

An Indiegogo campaign has been launched to help fund the release.