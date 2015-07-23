Ahab premiere Like Red Foam video

Nautical noisemakers Ahab have just unveiled their new video for Like Red Foam (The Great Storm).

The band’s upcoming album The Boats Of The Glen Carrig is based on the book of the same name by WH Hodgson. Speaking to Metal Hammer, the band say Like Red Foam (The Great Storm) is “about the part of the book when the small lifeboats of the Glen Carrig’s crew get caught in a mighty storm”.

“If you read the book in between the lines, you’ll recognise distinctions between people are set aside under certain circumstances. It was important for us to get this across in the song and the video, as it’s still of great importance nowadays. So we chose a subject for it, which is present in almost every part in the world – may it be the ‘western world’, Africa, Asia or South America.”

The Boats Of The Glen Carrig is out on August 28th via Napalm Records.