After the Burial, Suicide Silence co-headline Never Say Die tour

After The Burial and Suicide Silence have announced a tour of the UK and European that kicks off on November 5.

The 20-date Never Say Die road trip also features Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries.

After The Burial released most recent album Evergreen in 2019. They have a habit of launching a new record every three years, and were spotted last year in a studio. It’s likely an announcement is on the way.

Meanwhile, Suicide Silence recently confirmed the completion of work on Remember… You Must Die, their first with new drummer Ernie Iniguez. “Ernie recorded five songs the first day, which is mainly a set-up day normally,” lead guitarist Mark Heylum enthused.

“It was insane. We knocked out all the easy songs on day one. Day two, the other six, that was a hard day. But we still got done two hours early.” A release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Ticket details are available from the tour website (opens in new tab).

Never Say Die tour dates:

11/05: Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik

11/06: Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot

11/08: Bristol, UK – SWX

11/09: Birmingham, UK – The Mill

11/10: Glasgow, UK – Garage

11/11: Manchester, UK – Club Academy

11/12: London, UK – Electric Ballroom

11/13: Antwerp, BEL – Zappa

11/15: Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan

11/16: Hannover, GER – Faust

11/17: Berlin, GER – SO36

11/18: Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry

11/19: Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller

11/20: Prague, CZE – Futurum

11/22: Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/23: Verona, ITA – Factory Club

11/24: Stuttgart, GER – LKA

11/25: Pratteln, SWI – Z7

11/26: Munich, GER – Backstage

11/27: Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof