After the Burial, Suicide Silence co-headline Never Say Die tour

20-date Never Say Die road trip stars After The Burial and Suicide Silence with Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries

After The Burial and Suicide Silence have announced a tour of the UK and European that kicks off on November 5.

The 20-date Never Say Die road trip also features Currents, Spite, Invent Animate, Cabal and Boundaries.

After The Burial released most recent album Evergreen in 2019. They have a habit of launching a new record every three years, and were spotted last year in a studio. It’s likely an announcement is on the way.

Meanwhile, Suicide Silence recently confirmed the completion of work on Remember… You Must Die, their first with new drummer Ernie Iniguez. “Ernie recorded five songs the first day, which is mainly a set-up day normally,” lead guitarist Mark Heylum enthused.

“It was insane. We knocked out all the easy songs on day one. Day two, the other six, that was a hard day. But we still got done two hours early.” A release date hasn’t been announced yet. 

Ticket details are available from the tour website (opens in new tab).

Never Say Die tour dates:

11/05: Cologne, GER – Essigfabrik
11/06: Dordrecht, NET – Bibelot
11/08: Bristol, UK – SWX
11/09: Birmingham, UK – The Mill
11/10: Glasgow, UK – Garage
11/11: Manchester, UK – Club Academy
11/12: London, UK – Electric Ballroom
11/13: Antwerp, BEL – Zappa
11/15: Hamburg, GER – Gruenspan
11/16: Hannover, GER – Faust
11/17: Berlin, GER – SO36
11/18: Wroclaw, POL – Zaklete Rewiry
11/19: Leipzig, GER – Felsenkeller
11/20: Prague, CZE – Futurum
11/22: Vienna, AUT – Arena
11/23: Verona, ITA – Factory Club
11/24: Stuttgart, GER – LKA
11/25: Pratteln, SWI – Z7
11/26: Munich, GER – Backstage
11/27: Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

