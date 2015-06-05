After The Burial in studio sessions

After The Burial have begun studio sessions on their fifth album – and it’s the first time they’ll work with an outside producer.

They’ve teamed up with Will Putney, known for production with Thy Art Is Murder, Stray From The Path, Northlane and others.

ATB say: “We’re really excited. We’ve never done anything like this before – but the vibe is good and we know Will has a great knowledge of what we’re going for as far as a sound.

“The songs came very naturally this time around, so recording live drums and guitars makes total sense. We can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Putney adds: “The guys wrote some really cool songs, and it’s going to be fun to put my spin on them.”

Their last release was 2013’s Wolves Within, produced by guitarists Trent Hafdahl and Justin Lowe.