After The Burial confirm album no.5

After The Burial will release their fifth album entitled Dig Deep on February 19.
It’ll be issued via Sumerian Records and marks the band’s first full-length recording since the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.
He fell from a bridge in July last year, aged 32, after appearing to suffer a mental breakdown.
The group released Lost In The Static from the follow-up to 2013’s Wolves Within in October, saying their goal was to “get back to living a normal life” following Lowe’s death.
Pre-orders start on Friday (January 8) via their label’s website.
After The Burial will hit the road across the US next month in support of Dig Deep.
Dig Deep tracklist
- Collapse
- Lost In The Static
- Mire
- Deluge
- Laurentian Ghosts
- Heavy Lies The Ground
- Catacombs
- The Endless March
- Sway Of The Break
After The Burial 2016 US tour
Feb 19: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN
Feb 20: Chicago The Bottom Lounge, IL
Feb 21: Millvale Mr Smalls Theatre, PA
Feb 22: Indianapolis Emerson Theater, IN
Feb 23: Pontiac The Crofoot Ballroom, MI
Feb 24: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH
Feb 25: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Feb 26: Worcester Palladium, MA
Feb 27: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY
Feb 28: Baltimore Soundstage, MD
Feb 29: Greensboro Greene Street Club, NC
Mar 02: Ybor City The Orpheum, FL
Mar 04: San Antonio The Korova, TX
Mar 05: Houston Walters Downtown, TX
Mar 06: Austin Dirty Dog, TX
Mar 07: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX
Mar 08: Mesa Nile Theater, AZ
Mar 09: West Hollywood The Roxy, CA
Mar 10: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA
Mar 12: San Diego SOMA, CA
Mar 13: Pomona The Glass House, CA
Mar 16: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO
Mar 17: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS
Mar 18: St Louis Fubar, MO