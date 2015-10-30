Trending

After The Burial return with Static

By Metal Hammer  

Hear first track since tragic death of Justin Lowe

null

After The Burial have released their first track, Lost In The Static, since the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.

He fell from a bridge in July, aged 32, after seemingly suffering a mental breakdown and accusing bandmates of being involved in a conspiracy against him.

ATB postponed their planned activities to deal with the emotional issues resulting from his death – but they later announced a US tour with The Faceless, saying: “Everybody deals with tragedy in their own way, and at their own pace. The common goal is to get back to living a normal life. A normal life to us is being on the road, meeting our fans, and sharing our music with the world.”

Lost In The Static is released as a digital single on November 13.

See more Metal Hammer news