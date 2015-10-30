After The Burial return with Static

After The Burial have released their first track, Lost In The Static, since the death of guitarist Justin Lowe.

He fell from a bridge in July, aged 32, after seemingly suffering a mental breakdown and accusing bandmates of being involved in a conspiracy against him.

ATB postponed their planned activities to deal with the emotional issues resulting from his death – but they later announced a US tour with The Faceless, saying: “Everybody deals with tragedy in their own way, and at their own pace. The common goal is to get back to living a normal life. A normal life to us is being on the road, meeting our fans, and sharing our music with the world.”

Lost In The Static is released as a digital single on November 13.