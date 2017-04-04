AFI, No Doubt supergroup Dreamcar release Kill For Candy

Supergroup Dreamcar have released a video for their new track Kill For Candy.

The project features No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young, along with AFI frontman Davey Havok.

They’ll release their self-titled debut album on May 12 via Columbia Records.

The project first came to light in February 2016, with the band coming together following No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani’s decision to focus on her solo career throughout last year.

Young previously told Billboard that the band were “in a little bit of limbo” as a result.

Dreamcar have also announced a run of North American tour dates, which includes an appearance at the Coachella Music Festival.

Further album details will be revealed in due course, while Kill For Candy is available to purchase through iTunes.

Dreamcar 2017 North American tour

Apr 05: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA

Apr 06: Santa Ana Constellation Room, CA

Apr 09: San Francisco Great American Music Hall, CA

Apr 11: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Apr 12: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Apr 15: Indio Coachella 2017, CA

Apr 19: San Diego Music Box, CA

Apr 20: Phoenix Crescent Ballroom, AZ

Apr 22: Indio Coachella 2017, CA

May 18: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

May 19: New York Irving Plaza, NY

May 22: Philadelphia TLA, PA

May 23: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

May 25: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

May 26: Detroit St Andrews, MI

May 27: Chicago The Vic, IL

