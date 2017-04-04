Art Of Anarchy perform acoustic tracks from The Madness

New Jersey radio station WDHA have released a pair of videos showing Art Of Anarchy perform acoustic takes of two of their new tracks.

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Scott Stapp, Jon Votta, John Moyer and Vince Votta visited the station’s Coors Light Studio and performed Changed Man and the title track from their new album The Madness.

It’s the band’s first record with former Creed frontman Stapp, who joined last year, replacing the late Scott Weiland who appeared on the supergroup’s self-titled 2015 debut album.

Stapp previously reported he used his well-documented struggles to fuel the lyrics on The Madness, saying: “I really didn’t have any preconceived ideas of what was going to come out of me, but obviously given what happened three years ago there was a lot to process in my life.

“I’m in such a different place now than I was then and I really explored that lyrically on this record and really walked through multiple different phases of being in the midst of that experience – and then being on the other side of it.

“That other side is reflected in positive-spirited songs such as Changed Man and A Light In Me.”

Art Of Anarchy are currently on tour across North America. Find their full tour itinerary below.

Apr 04: Astbury Park The Stone Pony, NJ

Apr 06: Toronto Velvet Underground, ON

Apr 07: Sarnia Station Music Hall, ON

Apr 08: Battle Creek The Music Factory, MI

Apr 10: Libertyville Austin’s Fuel Room, IL

Apr 11: Chesterfield Diesel Concert Lounge, MI

Apr 13: Fort Wayne The Rusty Spur, IN

Apr 14: Ringle Q And Z Expo Center, WI

Apr 29: Henderson Rock Into Spring Festival

Art Of Anarchy in video for The Madness