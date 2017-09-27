Aerosmith cancel shows due to health issues affecting Steven Tyler

Aerosmith have been forced to cancel the last four dates of their South American tour due to “unexpected medical issues” affecting frontman Steven Tyler.

The band issued a statement of Facebook saying they’ve had to pull the plug on their planned shows in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

The statement reads: “Unfortunately, due to unexpected medical issues, lead singer Steven Tyler is seeking immediate care and has been advised by his doctors that he cannot travel or perform at this time. Therefore, the last four shows of the South American tour will be cancelled.”

Tyler has apologised to fans and says he feels he’s let them down, but adds: “I flew back to the US on doctor’s orders last night after the show in Sao Paulo.

“I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances.

“I promise I’ll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon. Thank you all for your understanding and support.”

Find a list of the cancelled dates below.

Last month, guitarist Brad Whitford confirmed that Aerosmith were recording a new track and said: “The song is a musical idea of Joe Perry’s. We’re doing it very much like we did songs back when we started out. It’s very rock’n’roll.”

Aerosmith cancelled South American shows

Sep 27: Curitiba, Brazil

Sep 30: Santiago, Chile

Oct 03: Rosario, Argentina

Oct 07: Monterrey, Mexico

Aerosmith farewell? ‘We changed our minds’ says Joe Perry