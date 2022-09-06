Aerosmith are finally back in the saddle again - videos and setlist

The last time Aerosmith played live was in February 2020, as they wrapped up their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV. Then it was lockdown, two years of postponements and cancellations, and personal problems.
But on Sunday night at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME, Aerosmith finally returned to the stage with a set that was balanced in favour of their 70s heyday rather than their golden MTV era.
The setlist included a cover of the Shangri-Las Remember (Walking In The Sand) which originally appeared on the band's 1979 album Night In The Ruts but hasn't featured on live since 2017, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Stop Messin’ Around, a song that's appeared regularly in Aerosmith sets since first performed in 1993. Full setlist below.
In May the band ditched their return to Las Vegas after frontman Steven Tyler entered rehab. The cancellations came three months after the band scrapped their already twice-postponed European tour. Aerosmith originally announced a European tour for Summer 2020 back in late 2019, but the dates were postponed until 2021. In February of that year the dates were shifted again, to 2022. No news of new European dates have been announced.
Meanwhile, drummer Joey Kramer's place behind the kit continues to be filled by longtime Aerosmith drum tech John Douglas. In March, the band announced that Kramer would be taking some time way from the band, "so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." Kramer's wife, Linda Gail Kramer, passed away in May.
In addition to their Las Vegas residency, which picks up again on September 14, Aerosmith have a hometown show at Boston's Fenway Park scheduled for September 8.
Aerosmith: Maine Savings Amphitheater setlist
Back In The Saddle
Same Old Song And Dance
Rag Doll
Mama Kin
Remember (Walking In The Sand)
Stop Messin' Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)
Hangman Jury
Seasons of Wither
Livin' On The Edge
Full Circle
Cryin'
The Other Side
I Don't Want To Miss A Thing
Love In An Elevator
Sweet Emotion
Dude (Looks Like a Lady)
Encore
Dream On
Walk This Way
Big Ten Inch Record
Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency
Sep: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29
Oct: 02, 05
Nov: 19, 23, 26, 29
Dec: 02, 05, 08, 11
