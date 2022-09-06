Aerosmith are finally back in the saddle again - videos and setlist

The last time Aerosmith played live was in February 2020, as they wrapped up their Deuces Are Wild residency at the Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV. Then it was lockdown, two years of postponements and cancellations, and personal problems.

But on Sunday night at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME, Aerosmith finally returned to the stage with a set that was balanced in favour of their 70s heyday rather than their golden MTV era.

The setlist included a cover of the Shangri-Las Remember (Walking In The Sand) which originally appeared on the band's 1979 album Night In The Ruts but hasn't featured on live since 2017, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac's Stop Messin’ Around, a song that's appeared regularly in Aerosmith sets since first performed in 1993. Full setlist below.

In May the band ditched their return to Las Vegas after frontman Steven Tyler entered rehab. The cancellations came three months after the band scrapped their already twice-postponed European tour. Aerosmith originally announced a European tour for Summer 2020 back in late 2019, but the dates were postponed until 2021. In February of that year the dates were shifted again, to 2022. No news of new European dates have been announced.

Meanwhile, drummer Joey Kramer's place behind the kit continues to be filled by longtime Aerosmith drum tech John Douglas. In March, the band announced that Kramer would be taking some time way from the band, "so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." Kramer's wife, Linda Gail Kramer, passed away in May.

In addition to their Las Vegas residency, which picks up again on September 14, Aerosmith have a hometown show at Boston's Fenway Park scheduled for September 8.

Aerosmith: Maine Savings Amphitheater setlist

Back In The Saddle

Same Old Song And Dance

Rag Doll

Mama Kin

Remember (Walking In The Sand)

Stop Messin' Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Livin' On The Edge

Full Circle

Cryin'

The Other Side

I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

Love In An Elevator

Sweet Emotion

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Encore

Dream On

Walk This Way

Big Ten Inch Record

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

Sep: 14, 17, 20, 23, 26, 29

Oct: 02, 05

Nov: 19, 23, 26, 29

Dec: 02, 05, 08, 11

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).