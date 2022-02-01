Aerosmith cancel European tour as Covid uncertainty takes toll

Rock legends Aerosmith have cancelled this summer's European tour.

"It is with deep regret we must announce that our European Tour, scheduled to take place in June and July 2022, has been cancelled," say the band on Facebook. "We have continued to monitor the ongoing Covid situation and with the related uncertainty around travel logistics and the continued presence of Covid restrictions and other issues, it has become clear that it will not be possible to go ahead with our summer shows in the region.

"The health, safety and well being of our fans is our number one priority. We will be back to rock out with everyone and we hope to have some exciting news to announce soon. Your ticket point of purchase will be in touch shortly with further information. Until then, take care and we deeply apologise for any inconvenience."

Aerosmith originally announced a European tour for Summer 2020 back in late 2019, hot on the heels of the band’s successful Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency. As lockdown bit the dates were postponed until 2021, but in February of that year the dates were shifted again, to 2022. Now the dates have been canned altogether.

As the 2021 dates were postponed Aerosmith also appeared to self-confirm their appearance at this year's Glastonbury Festival, before deleting that listing from the tour page on their website. The band's appearance was never officially confirmed by Glastonbury organisers, although the festival itself is still scheduled to kick off on June 22.

And yes, we're also struggling to keep up.

In June 2021, Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford admitted to doubts about the tour. Speaking on the Joe Bonamassa podcast Live from Nerdville, he said, "They tried to plan one last year, and they're talking about next year. It's a pipe dream right now. Nothing's gonna happen for a long time.

"Sometimes I'm not sure what my partners are thinking when they think that's gonna happen. I mean, I have my doubts about Aerosmith ever really performing again at this stage, because age is becoming a real factor. It is what it is."

Aerosmith currently have one date scheduled: a hometown show at Boston's Fenway Park on September 8. Tickets are on sale now.

Last August Aerosmith confirmed a new deal with the Universal Music Group, promising to release a host of previously unreleased studio recordings alongside material from the band's personal archives. The first fruit of this deal was 1971: The Road Starts Hear, a collection of early Aerosmith demos released for Record Store Day Black Friday.