Belew streams Flux track

Adrian Belew has streamed his track Idiom, with music created using his Flux app.

The former King Crimson frontman launched his tech-art project last year, describing the software as capable of creating “music that’s never the same twice.”

He explained: “All artists are charged with making yet another record, another CD, releasing another download into the massive download universe.

“This is not that. This is something which, to my knowledge, has never been done. That rare entity: something new. A different way to enjoy music.”

Idiom is set to appear as part of an app update.