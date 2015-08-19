Act Of Defiance stream debut and announce tour

Act Of Defiance have made their debut album available to stream and announced their first tour dates.

The band led by former Megadeth members Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick – and also featuring ex-Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and Shadows Fall bassist Matt Bachand – issue Birth And The Burial on August 21. It’s available to stream now via Metal Blade Records.

And they’ve announced a North American tour with Allegaeon, kicking off on October 22 in Las Vegas.

Drummer Drover says: “We are all so proud for everybody to finally be able to hear Birth And The Burial streaming in its entirety. We worked extremely hard to make the best heavy metal record we could, and we are all beyond excited for to sink your teeth into this record.

“We said from the get-go this record is 100% uncompromising heavy metal, and now you can hear it for yourselves.

“With the release of Birth And The Burial, we can now at last announce our first co-headlining tour with our new Metal Blade labelmates Allegaeon. This tour will be 100% complete heavy metal and we cannot wait to see you all there.”

Guitarist Broderick adds: “It’s one thing to get a CD to sound great, but now we have to live up to that sound live as well, and I know from talking to Shawn, Henry, and Matt that we are going to bring it.”

Act Of Defiance previously released a video for their track Throwback.

Oct 22: Las Vegas Count’s Vamp’d, NV Oct 23: Phoenix Club Red, AZ Oct 24: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA Oct 25: Pomona Glass House, CA Oct 28: Salt Lake City Area 51, UT Oct 30: Denver Marquis Theater, CO Oct 31: Merriam Aftershock, KS Nov 01: St Louis Fubar, MO Nov 03: Danville Vintage Villains, IL Nov 04: Chicago Double Door, IL Nov 05: Westland Token Lounge, MI Nov 06: Lakefield The Foundry, OH Nov 09: Toronto Mod Club, ON Nov 11: Montreal Petit Campus, QC Nov 13: Brooklyn Saint Vitus, NY Nov 14: Holyoke Waterfront, MA Nov 15: Providence Providence Metal Fest, RI