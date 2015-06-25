Act Of Defiance debut Throwback video

Megadeth offshoot Act Of Defiance have debuted the video for their track Throwback.

It’s taken from Birth And The Burial, recorded after guitarist Chris Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover left Dave Mustaine’s band last year and brought in bassist Matt Bachand and vocalist Henry Derek.

Drover says: “Throwback is not your average speed or thrash metal tune – the song is pretty progressive at times, with a lot of stopping and starting.”

The track was mainly created by Broderick. “I was really impressed with the way Chris wanted to write a little bit out of the box,” Drover says.

“He also wrote all the lyrics – they are certainly dark in the subject matter, as they should be, to fit the aggressiveness of the song.”

Broderick says he took his starting point from Slayer guitarist Kerry King and Death Angel counterpart Rob Cavestany. He explains: “They gave me the inspiration to write a tear-your-head-off, insanely fast rhythm. From there, it progressed into a song that doesn’t only have elements of thrash but elements of progressive and groove.”

Birth And The Burial is released on August 21 via Metal Blade, and it’s available for pre-order now. Megadeth are currently working on their 15th album, with a guest appearance from country rock musician Steve Wariner.

Tracklist