Broderick set free by Act Of Defiance

Chris Broderick loves having the freedom to express himself musically in Act Of Defiance.

The guitarist quit Megadeth last year along with drummer Shawn Drover and the pair quickly formed Act Of Defiance, which also features former Scar The Martyr singer Henry Derek and bassist Matt Bachand of Shadow’s Fall.

Broderick tells Amps & Axes: “We’ve really enjoyed our writing together. It’s just been so liberating to be able to not only express myself musically, but artistically. And it’s been a great experience.”

And he insists Act Of Defiance is not just another supergroup side project that will fall by the wayside.

He says: “Right after Shawn and I left Megadeth, we were talking about how we had written all this great music and it was never going to be used. We started talking about, ‘Why don’t we do something? Why don’t we put a project together?’

“From there, it quickly turned into a full-fledged band. It was like, ‘Let’s make this something solid – not just another project of players that’s going to disband.’

“It seems like everybody is in projects everywhere. But I think people really like to identify with the musicians as well. Not just the music, but also who they are as people. That’s the way we’re going to stay.”

Act Of Defiance’s debut album is due out this summer via Metal Blade Records. They have issued a teaser clip featuring their track Throwback. Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine was this month named Metal Hammer’s Golden God for 2015 – and made a point of not criticising his ex-bandmates during his acceptance speech.