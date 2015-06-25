Megadeth recruit country star

Country music star Steve Wariner has revealed he makes a guest appearance on Megadeth’s 15th album.

He’s recorded a slide guitar part for the record that features Dave Mustaine, David Ellefson, new guitarist Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler.

Wariner tells the Tennessean: “Worlds collide – it’s funny. Imagine Megadeth with steel guitar.

“That’s what I did. Isn’t that crazy? It’s out of my world. I’m a traditional country guy, but the stuff I played on is awesome.”

The follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider is expected later this year. Mustaine was this month named Metal Hammer’s Golden God of 2015.

The band have two upcoming live dates scheduled at the Festival d’ete de Quebec, Quebec City, Canada on July 18, and at Loud Park 15 in Tokyo, Japan on October 11.

