AC/DC’s Shoot To Thrill lights up Zombieland: Double Tap trailer

The follow-up to 2009 post-apocalyptic horror comedy Zombieland will arrive in cinemas from October 18.

It’s titled Zombieland: Double Tap and sees Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reprise their roles as Tallahassee, Columbus, Little Rock and Wichita.

A new trailer for the film has been released and AC/DC’s Back In Black classic Shoot To Thrill has been chosen to light up the explosive mayhem.

The synopsis reads: “A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer and the original writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

“In the sequel, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

“But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.”

AC/DC’s Highway To Hell album is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month, with live videos from 1979 and more appearing on the band’s social media channels.