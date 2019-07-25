Watch AC/DC’s vintage performance of The Jack from 1979

AC/DC’s classic album Highway To Hell is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month.

The band’s social media accounts lit up last week with a short video graphic, which was followed by a video showing AC/DC performing the title track in Arnhem during their tour in support of the record in the summer of 1979 and broadcast on Dutch TV show Countdown.

AC/DC have now shared a video filmed at the same show, but this time featuring The Jack from the High Voltage album, which can be seen below.

Like the live Highway To Hell clip, the band’s performance of The Jack appeared on AC/DC’s Plug Me In DVD box set, which was released in 2007.

There’s still no word from the AC/DC camp regarding their future, despite Brian Johnson and estranged AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd being spotted outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios in 2018, and comments by their longterm engineer Mike Fraser who said that the band had been back in the studio “doing something."