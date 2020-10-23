AC/DC share teaser video for new single Shot In The Dark

AC/DC have released a teaser trailer for a new Shot In The Dark video, which is set for release on Monday.

The video will premiere on AC/DC's YouTube channel on October 26 at 9:30am EDT, 2:30pm GMT and 12:30am AEDT. There will be an exclusive interview with the band and the video's director David Mallet, followed by the official premiere. A bookmarkable link to the video location is below.

Shot In The Dark is the first new music aired by the band since 2014’s Rock Or Bust album, and features the reunited line-up of Brian Johnson, Angus Young, Stevie Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd.

“The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip [of alcohol] in the night or a few shots in the dark," Angus Young told Rolling Stone of the track. "I was very glad when the record company heard it [that] they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear."

Power Up will be released on November 13, and includes the titles Demon Fire, Witch's Spell, Money Shot and Through the Mists of Time amongst its 12 tracks. Full tracklist below.

The album will be available in the usual formats including gatefold 180g vinyl – including a yellow vinyl version exclusive to the AC/DC webstore –but we're especially excited by the limited edition deluxe Power Up box, which is adorned by a button fans can press. Do so, and a flashing neon AC/DC logo lights up while the opening bars of Shot In The Dark blast out of a built-in speaker. Amazing.

Inside the box is the full CD package, a 20-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, and USB charging cable. To keep Powered Up powered up.

The album was recorded in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien and engineer Mike Fraser, the same team who worked on Black Ice and Rock Or Bust. The band spent six weeks recording in the city before moving to Los Angeles to complete the mix.

"Angus kinda came into this with a lot of ideas and riffs and not too many completed songs,” Fraser told the AC/DC Fans podcast. ”But that was similar on Rock Or Bust. Because him and Malcolm [Young] had written tons of songs before Mal got sick and eventually passed away. So he's got a whole treasure trove of ideas and riffs and all that."

Power Up is available to pre-order now.

AC/DC - Power Up tracklist

1. Realize

2. Rejection

3. Shot In The Dark

4. Through The Mists Of Time

5. Kick You When You’re Down

6. Witch’s Spell

7. Demon Fire

8. Wild Reputation

9. No Man’s Land

10. Systems Down

11. Money Shot

12. Code Red

(Image credit: Columbia)