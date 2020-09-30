AC/DC confirm line-up, issue first photo of reunited band

Vocalist Brian Johnson, bassist Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd are officially back in AC/DC, as the first official photo of the reunited band shows.

The photo confirmed long-standing rumours, which first circulated in 2018, about the trio’s return to the ’DC fold. The band’s frontman since 1980, Johnson exited the band in 2016 after experiencing a loss of hearing, while Rudd was replaced by a returning Chris Slade on the Rock or Bust tour after he was found guilty of drugs possession and making threats to kill in 2015. Bassist Williams officially retired from the band in 2017.

After a long period of silence, standard practice in ‘DC world, there has been a flurry of activity from the band’s camp in the past week.

Readers of local newspapers in Teeside, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham were greeted with unexpected AC/DC advertisements as they browsed yesterday's editions.

The half-page ads feature the question, "Are you ready?" above the same mysterious PWR-UP logo that appeared earlier this week on a poster outside Angus Young’s old high school, Ashfield Boys, in southwest Sydney.

Having reactivated their social media channels on Monday by posting a short video of the band’s iconic lightning bolt logo being switched on, the Australian rock giants have perhaps given a huge hint as to the title of their follow-up to 2014’s Rock Or Bust album.

Welcome back gents, it’s been too long.