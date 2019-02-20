AC/DC’s Angus Young donates money to Canadian skater’s charity fund

Last month it was revealed that Canadian postman and AC/DC fan Steve McNeil was planning a marathon skating challenge to raise money for charity.

McNeil has been raising cash for a Montreal Alzheimer’s charity by skating for 19 hours and 26 minutes in cities across Canada to pay tribute to his mother Eunice, who was born in 1926 but died in 2013 after suffering from Alzheimer’s for 20 years.

He also skates in memory of AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, who passed away in 2017 after being diagnosed with dementia in 2014.

McNeil listens to AC/DC non-stop while he does so and so and CBC are reporting that after finding out about the story, AC/DC icon Angus Young has donated $19,260 (Canadian) to McNeil and asked that the cash be distributed to dementia music programmes across Canada.

McNeil tells the website: “It's funny how things work in the world, but rock’n’roll is such a powerful tool. This is AC/DC. This could open so many doors.”

As for why he listens to the band during the gruelling sessions, McNeil explains: “It's like touching an emotional lottery. You've got to understand, this is what's been my driving force.

"When I go out in these conditions, that's all I listen to because it's my tribute to Angus and the boys because I know they lost a big part of their family.”

For further information and to make a donation, visit the event’s website.