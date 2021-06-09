AC/DC launch performance video for Witch's Spell and they're inside a crystal ball

AC/DC have launched a video for Witch's Spell. The video, which features the band apparently performing inside a crystal ball, is timed to mark the release of Through The Mists of Time and Witch's Spell as a 12" picture disc on this year's first Record Store Day drop, which is on June 12.

Witches Spell is taken from last year's Power Up album, and follows the earlier release videos for Shot In The Dark, Demon Fire and Realize.

AC/DC have also launched a range of Witch's Spell merchandise to mark the release. The range – which includes crystal ball and tarot card designs – is available now from the AC/DC store.

The second Record Store Day drop of 2021 arrives on July 17. This year's celebrations have been spread over two dates to allow some wiggle room for struggling vinyl pressing plants and distribution companies, and to give stores two opportunities to safely get music into the hands of customers.

Last month AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson joined Foo Fighters onstage for a version of Back In Black at the Vax Live concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Johnson is also preparing for the release of a memoir in October. The Lives Of Brian will be published in October by Dey Street Books in the US and in the UK by Michael Joseph.

"I’ve had some long nights and some great nights, some bad days and a lot of good days, and during that time I’ve gone from choirboy to rock'n'roll singer, and now I’ve gone and written a bloody book about it," says Johnson.

Complete list of 2021 US Record Store Day drops (.pdf file)

Complete list of 2021 UK Record Store Day drops (.docx file)