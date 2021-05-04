Watch Brian Johnson join Foo Fighters onstage for cover of AC/DC's Back In Black

If you were lucky enough to attend the Vax Live concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California at the weekend, you'll have witnessed as unlikely a line-up of performers and speakers as you're ever likely to see.

Prince Harry spoke. So did US President Joe and First Lady Jill Biden. Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez sang Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline with her mother. And AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson joined Foo Fighters onstage for a version of Back In Black.

In addition to Back In Black – a fan-filmed excerpt can be seen below – Foo Fighters played All My Life, Everlong, Times Like These, My Hero and Best of You.

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder also appeared at the show, playing his own band's Corduroy and a cover of Steven Van Zandt's I Am a Patriot and remarking from the stage, "Holy crap, this is a feeling we have not had quite for some time. There's a microphone, a crowd."

The audience was largely made up of vaccinated healthcare and essential workers.

The Vax Live show (full title: Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World) was organised by the charity Global Citizen, whose aim is to halt global poverty, with this particular show celebrating the worldwide availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

The show will be broadcast in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 8, at 1am UK time (Saturday 8pm ET/7pm CT) on ABC, CBS, YouTube, and iHeart broadcast radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App, and at 11pm ET/10pm CT on Fox.