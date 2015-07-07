Accept set for London Forum gig

Accept have announced a London date as part of a European winter tour.
The German metal outfit will play at The Forum on December 7 as part of a run of gigs that also takes in Germany and France.
Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann says: “We are happy to come back to London. The last show was such a great experience, let’s make it an even hotter night.”
Accept released their 14th album Blind Rage last year and in April they brought in guitarist Uwe Lulis and drummer Christopher Williams to replace Herman Frank and drummer Stefan Schwarzmann, who left in December.
Before the December gigs, the band are lined up to play a series of headline shows and festivals across the continent.
ACCEPT 2015 TOUR DATES
Jul 18: Balingen Bang Your Head, Germany
Jul 19: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Jul 22: Tolmin Metal Days, Slovenia
Jul 24: Marseille Le Moulin, France
Jul 25: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain
Jul 30: Seerock Festival, Austria
Jul 31: Kuopio Rock, Finland
Aug 01: Odense Tusindarsskoven, Denmark
Aug 06: Gavle Getaway Rock, Sweden
Aug 08: Nuremberg Pyraser Classic Rock Night, Germany
Aug 09: Alcatraz Metal Fest, Belgium
Aug 10: Colmar Foire Aux Vins, France
Dec 04: Hamburg Waterkant Xmas Bash Sporthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Oberhausen Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Germany
Dec 07: London The Forum, UK
Dec 08: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 10: Grenoble La Belle Electric, France
Dec 11: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 12: Geiselwind Eventzentrum Strohofer, Germany