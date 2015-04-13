Accept name new members

Accept have named their new guitarist and drummer before continuing their Blind Rage tour.

The German metal icons lost guitarist Herman Frank and drummer Stefan Schwarzmann in December as they left to concentrate on their own band, The German Panzer.

Grave Digger and Rebellion guitarist Uwe Lulis has joined up, while the drumstool is filled by Christopher Williams.

Accept say: “The past, present and future for Accept was, and still is, beyond the band’s imagination, but not beyond our reach. We know we could not have come so far without our fans and the endless gifted people who are working so hard.

“Thank you to all of them from all of us. We promise we will come back — better and stronger, and even more devoted than the last time.”

The band released their 14th album Blind Rage last year. They head to South America to play alongside Ozzy Osbourne, Kiss, Judas Priest and Motorhead, before returning to Europe later in the year.