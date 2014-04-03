Accept unveil Blind Rage

Accept have revealed their 14th studio album is to be called Blind Rage, and it's set for launch on July 18 via Nuclear Blast.

It’s the German veterans’ third release since reuniting in 2009 behind American vocalist Mark Tornillo, and follows their two best-charting records of all time: 2010’s Blood Of The Nations and 2012’s Stalingrad.

Guitarist Wolf Hoffmann says: “Something happened to us – something subliminal and impetuous. It’s wild and scary, and it’s called Blind Rage.

“The cover artwork by Daniel Goldsworthy shows the beast coming over us in blind rage, all over the planet. Wherever we go, whenever you turn on the TV there’s blind rage in the works – natural catastrophes or man-made madness.”

Produced by Andy Sneap, the album is described as having more of a classic feel than Tornillo’s previous outings, but with a range of recent influences offering a subtle sense of modernity.