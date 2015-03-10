AC/DC Rock The Blues Away

AC/DC have released a video for Rock The Blues Away, from the Rock Or Bust album.

The video was shot by long-standing director David Mallet at a Los Angeles Club shortly after the band’s performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, and features returning drummer Chris Slade, who rejoined the band last month to fill in for the troubled Phil Rudd.

AC/DC have released two other videos from Rock Or Bust, Play Ball and Rock Or Bust, both with stand-in drummer Bob Richards. The band play in the UK and Ireland in June.