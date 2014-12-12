AC/DC confirm UK, Ireland dates

AC/DC have confirmed three UK and Ireland stadium shows for June and July next year.

They’ll play Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 28, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on July 1 and London’s Wembley Stadium on July 4.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, December 17.

The band launched 17th album Rock Or Bust this month – their first without mainman Malcolm Young, who’s been forced to retire as a result of dementia.

AC/DC have been heavily rumours to be headlining the Glastonbury festival next year – and guitarist Angus Young recently light-heartedly said they’d accept an invitation if it was extended.

The status of drummer Phil Rudd remains unclear. He’ll appear in court in New Zealand in February, accused of threatening to kill and possession of drugs, and faces up to seven years in jail if found guilty of all charges. AC/DC previously stated they’d tour with or without him.

AC/DC are the cover stars of the latest edition of Classic Rock Magazine, on sale now.

