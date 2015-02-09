Gallery: AC/DC at The Grammys

AC/DC, with Stevie Young replacing uncle Malcolm and Chris Slade returning to play drums in the absence of Phil Rudd, opened yesterday’s Grammy Awards ceremony with a two-song set featuring Rock or Bust and Highway To Hell.
Winners at the Ceremony included Tenacious D, whose cover of Dio’s The Last In Line won the Grammy for Best Metal Performance, and Beck, whose Morning Phase picked up the Best Rock album gong.
Image 1 of 24
Image 2 of 24
Image 3 of 24
Image 4 of 24
Image 5 of 24
Image 6 of 24
Image 7 of 24
Image 8 of 24
Image 9 of 24
Image 10 of 24
Image 11 of 24
Image 12 of 24
Image 13 of 24
Image 14 of 24
Image 15 of 24
Image 16 of 24
Image 17 of 24
Image 18 of 24
Image 19 of 24
Image 20 of 24
Image 21 of 24
Image 22 of 24
Image 23 of 24
Image 24 of 24