Classic Rock 205: On Sale Today

They came, they played, they fought, they did the Ice Bucket Challenge… we took it all in.

AC/DC The earth-shattering music, the drama, the heartache. We get inside the most hotly anticipated return of 2014.

The Comebacks Kate Bush, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and even Monty Python. Some big names returned this year.

The Quotes Pearls of wisdom, moments of rage, lines of lunacy… It’s all there in the stars’ rip-roaring quotes of the year.

Robert Plant Having locked away for good the jewel box engraved ‘Led Zeppelin’, the singer continues his quest for the new.

Albums Of The Year From Orange Goblin and Ryan Adams, to Royal Blood and Rival Sons, we present our top albums of 2014.

**Photos of 2014 **Because a picture can paint a thousand words.

Gregg Allman After bidding farewell to the Allman Brothers Band, Gregg Allman looks forward to a bright future, and back over a troubled, tumultuous past.

Songs Of The Year Your ultimate playlist of the best tracks from 2014.

**Royal Blood **Jimmy Page and Lars Ulrich are fans, the press love them, their album and gigs have made them the most talked-about band of 2014… It’s been a hell of a year for the Brighton duo.

Johnny Winter The legendary blues rocker passed away in 2014. Fellow bluesman Leslie West reflects on his life.

**In Memorium **Looking back on other great figures we’ve lost this year, including Jack Bruce, Jimi Jamison and Tommy Ramone.

**Jeff Lynne **Nobody expected the best gig of the year to be by a bunch of soft-rock relics (ELO) who haven’t toured since 1986. Least of all the bloke behind it all.

**Kill It Kid **We meet the old souls in young frames who are bringing us the future of modern blues.

**Foo Fighters **Dave Grohl and co. returned this year with a beast of a new record, and accompanying TV series. We look at their legacy of 2014.

What’s on your free CD

The Best Of 2014: 15 tracks including Rival Sons, Joe Bonamassa, Black Stone Cherry, Billy Idol, Orange Goblin, Lionize and more…

Regulars

**The Dirt **Results, photos, gossip and more from the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour; new Ramblin’ Man Festival details; The Who announce another gig next summer… say hello to Purple; welcome back Gong and Tony Wright; goodnight Jack Bruce, David Redfern…

Raw Power The Mesa/Boogie King Snake – the recreation of a combo that will appeal to guitarists of all musical styles.

**Reviews **New albums from AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Melvins, Bob Dylan, Machine Head, Gong, Flying Colours, Ruts DC… Reissues from David Bowie, King Crimson, T.Rex, Cream, Caravan, Mott, Bill Nelson, Gary Moore, The Fall… DVDs, films and books on Genesis, Paul Rodgers, Rolling Stones, Depeche Mode, Frank Zappa, Lou Reed… Live reviews of Purple, Royal Blood, Black Stone Cherry, Motörhead, Thunder, Steve Hackett, Kill It Kid…

**Buyer’s Guide: **Heart Your definitive insight into the allbums by Ann and Nancy Wilson and co.

Letters Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

Lives previews Gig previews from Machine Head, Graveltones and Winter Rocks Festival, plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Corey Taylor The Slipknot/Stone Sour main man gets deep ‘n’ meaningful.

Plus a free 2015 Calendar!

Featuring: 12 iconic images from Sonic Editions, including The Rolling Stones, Kiss, Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Girlschool, Van Halen, The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Ozzy Osbourne, Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

