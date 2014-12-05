Rudd 'talked plans for pair’s death' - court paper

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd is accused of threatening to kill one of his employees and the man’s daughter in a phone call, a court document says.

And he’s also claimed to have called a third person to discuss details of the attack.

Paperwork published by the New Zealand legal system has outlined some of the reasons behind his arrest last month, following his appearance in court yesterday for breaking the terms of his bail in a police incident.

While the people involved in the case cannot be named for legal reasons, Crown prosecutor Greg Hollister Jones released some information in a summary of facts via Tauranga District Court in New Zealand today.

Rudd, 60, pleaded not guilty to charges of threatening to kill and possession of 0.71g amphetamine. He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing 130g of marijuana. The drugs are said to have been found when police raided his home on November 6 – the day of his arrest.

The Canberra Times reports that Hollister Jones described yesterday’s altercation as serious, since it involved interfering with a witness in the case. Rudd acknowledged the breach of bail terms and he’ll return to court on February 10.

AC/DC – who launched 17th album Rock Or Bust this week – have confirmed plans to tour next year regardless of the drummer’s status. He was replaced by Bob Richards of Welsh blues outfit Buck And Evans during the band’s London video shoot in October.

