AC/DC would play Glasto ‘if they ask’

AC/DC would play at the Glastonbury festival if they’re asked, Angus Young has said – after being uncertain when the question first arose.

He and singer Brian Johnson were discussing the band’s future on BBC 6 Music’s Shaun Keaveny last night, when the topic of appearing at Worthy Farm next year came up.

Johnson said: “I don’t know if there’s rock ’n’ roll there, is there? I’m really not up on it – I thought it was wellies and corporate. I don’t know.”

After being told Metallica had headlined this year’s event, Young said: “If they ask, okay. I’ll say Shaun sent us.”

The Aussie giants – who released 17th album Rock Or Bust this week – remain one of the bookies’ favourites to play Glastonbury next year. Organiser Michael Eavis recently said one of the three headline acts have “been around a long time.”

And Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said after his appearance: “I’ve heard it might be a band whose lead singer is British, but none of the rest of the band are. AC/DC – can you imagine that?”

All 135,000 tickets for the 2015 festival sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale in October. Metallica’s show was controversial among some Glasto fans, with one survey suggesting that 80% wanted to sell their tickets on hearing the announcement. Their performance was shortlisted for a UK Festival Award, although it didn’t win.