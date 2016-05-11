Brian Johnson asks hearing tech expert for help

A leading hearing technology boss reports that AC/DC’s Brian Johnson has been in touch with him, after a social media campaign was launched to make a meeting happen.

Johnson was forced to stop touring earlier this year under the threat of permanent deafness – but Stephen Ambrose, head of in-ear monitor makers Asius Technologies, vowed he could help the veteran singer return to the stage.

Now Ambrose says the pair will discuss the situation next Tuesday (May 17). He reports: “Due to everyone’s tremendous support, Brian and I spoke yesterday. What a gracious man. He and his wife invited me to visit them next week.

“If anyone deserves to benefit from my research it’s Brian, who’s been giving incomparable performances for years, despite increased hearing loss.

“I’m going to do my utmost to see if our breakthroughs can help him. If I’m successful I’m sure Brian will let everyone know.

“Please pray for our success next week.”

AC/DC hired Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their Rock Or Bust tour, which started up again at the weekend, but their plans beyond those commitments are unknown. Guitarist Angus Young has insisted Johnson wasn’t fired.

Meanwhile, the statue created to commemorate late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has become the most popular tourist attraction in his home town of Kirriemuir, Scotland, according to TripAdvisor.

The statue was only unveiled 10 days ago – but it’s already the number-one thing to do in the town, ahead of visiting the birthplace of Peter Pan creator JM Barrie, local castles, museums and beauty spots.

May 10: Seville Estadio De La Cartuja, Spain

May 13: Marseille Stade Velodrome, France

May 16: Werchter Site, Belgium

May 19: Vienna Erns-Happel Stadium, Austria

May 22: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

May 26: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

May 29: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 01: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 04: London Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 12: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

