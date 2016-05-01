Bon Scott statue unveiled in singer’s home town

A statue of late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott has been officially unveiled in his home town of Kirriemuir in Scotland.

The life-sized sculpture was revealed at the 10th annual Bonfest event in the town this weekend, and was attended by locals along with former AC/DC bassist Mark Evans, Scott’s ‘soulmate’ Mary Renshaw and sculptor John McKenna.

Event organisers DD8 Music secured funds for the project via a Crowdfunder campaign that raised more than £50,000.

McKenna told the crowd: “When I was a kid, I used to listen to Bon Scott and when I did that, I never in a million years thought I’d be a sculptor and never thought I’d be making a statue of Bon Scott, the son of Kirriemuir, this musical icon.

“This has happened because fans from all over the world donated money for this statue – it wouldn’t have happened otherwise.”

Scott was born in Forfar in 1946 and lived in Kirriemuir until he and his family moved to Australia in 1956. He died in 1980 aged 33 from acute alcohol poisoning.

Bonfest continues across the rest of this weekend, with various events scheduled, including a Q&A session with Evans and Renshaw.