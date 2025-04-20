Watch Love on the Spectrum star James B. Jones meet his metal heroes Disturbed

One of the stars of Netflix's massive hit series Love on the Spectrum enjoyed a special moment with one of his favourite metal bands.

James B. Jones has captured the hearts of TV audiences with his antics as he tried to find love on the show. And on 14 March this year, he went to see his beloved Disturbed for the fourth time.

And it proved to be a memorable experience for James as he got to meet the band at the TD Arena in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. Watch James' video of the encounter below.

It appears James has finally met someone who ticks all of his boxes – namely they don't want to have children and do not have any pets – on season 3 of the show. His girlfriend Shelley Wolfe joined him at the gig and also got to meet the band.

The series, which follows the romantic adventures of adults on the autism spectrum, has been hugely popular, with its stars being invited onto talk shows to discuss their journeys.

This month Tanner Smith, another standout from Love on the Spectrum, was a guest on Kelly Clarkson's show and got to meet his hero Jack Black.

It moved Smith to say it was "the best day of my life".

Disturbed are on the road to mark 25 years of their debut album The Sickness. They will tour the UK and Europe later this year.

Sep 28: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Oct 01: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 03: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 04: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 06: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Oct 07: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Oct 10: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Oct 12: Paris Zenith, France

Oct 14: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct 15: Brussels Forest National Arena, Belgium

Oct 17: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Oct 18: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Oct 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 22: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 24: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 26: London The O2, UK

Oct 28: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK