AC/DC are still the same vows video director

The director of upcoming AC/DC video Play Ball has promised fans that they’re still the band they’ve always been.

The Aussie giants have experienced a difficult year, with mainman Malcolm Young retiring as a result of dementia, and drummer Phil Rudd’s status in doubt after he was charged with threatening to kill.

The Play Ball video is to be released this week, with Buck And Evans drummer Bob Richards behind the kit and Stevie Young in his uncle Malcolm’s place.

Director David Mallet, who’s been working with the band for 24 years, says: “They are the same band they were – they have never come out with any pretence to be anything else than the best rock’n’roll band in the world.

“It’s just as thrilling doing stuff with them now as it was all those years ago. That’s because the records are just as good.”

In the behind-the-scenes video below, frontman Brian Johnson admits: “I never thought we’d be doing this again, but here we are.” He adds: “Stevie Young’s done a brilliant job to stand in Mal’s place. We’ll just go on and do it – fulfil Mal’s wishes of making music.”

AC/DC’s 17th album Rock Or Bust is released on December 1.